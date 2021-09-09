Companies / Retail & Consumer Many more jobs on the line as ‘discriminatory’ constraints on sale of alcohol persist A study shows revenue losses for small liquor outlets are as high as 65% of weekly turnover between Friday and Sunday B L Premium

Independently owned liquor stores have lost nearly 3,000 jobs, as result of restrictions on the sale of alcohol, which has cost the sector R8.5bn in lost sales since they began in early 2020.

Labelling the restrictions discriminatory, uncompetitive and unsustainable, on Thursday the Consumer Goods Council of SA released findings of a research report it had commissioned on the effects of the Covid-19 regulations on the liquor industry, particularly they relate to off-site consumption sales...