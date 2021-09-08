Companies / Retail & Consumer Pressure on SA’s consumers is more evident, Libstar warns Regardless of income levels, the pressure was visible in the food group’s six months to end-June, but its revenue growth beat inflation B L Premium

Food manufacturer Libstar’s revenue growth managed to outpace inflation in its six months to end-June, but it warned of increased pressure on consumers as rising input costs sliced into the industry’s profits.

The producer of Lancewood yoghurt, Robertson’s baking powder and Denny mushrooms said its exposure to higher-income consumers had provided it some support in the first half of 2021, but while that bracket had proved more resilient, demand constraints had become more evident at all levels...