Libstar upbeat over new products amid changing shopping patterns
Food maker says improved lines have helped it outperform peers
08 September 2021 - 08:28
UPDATED 08 September 2021 - 17:21
Food manufacturer Libstar says rapid introduction of new and improved products has helped it outperform peers in its first half to end-June. It is confident in its position as the industry grapples with rising input costs, more frugal customers and shifts in shopping behaviour.
The producer of a raft of products — including Lancewood cheeses, Robertsons spices and Denny mushrooms — managed to grow revenue in its food business by 10% in its six months to end-June, CEO Andries van Rensburg said on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now