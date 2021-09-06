Five Roses owner AVI mulls price increases for some foods to protect profits
International soft commodity prices such as that of maize remain elevated, driven partly by drought in Brazil
06 September 2021 - 09:55
AVI, which owns Five Roses tea and numerous other household brands in SA, said on Monday it may have to further increase selling prices in some food categories to protect its gross profit margins.
The potential increases in selling prices are aimed at softening the effect of higher international soft commodity prices, which have been an albatross around the neck of food producers over the past 18 months...
