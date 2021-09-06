Companies / Retail & Consumer AVI considers price increases to protect profits International prices of soft commodities such as maize remain elevated, driven partly by drought in Brazil B L Premium

AVI, which owns Five Roses tea and numerous other household brands in SA, said on Monday it may have to further increase selling prices in some categories to protect its gross profit margins.

The potential increases are aimed at softening the effect of higher international soft commodity prices, which have been an albatross around the neck of food producers over the past 18 months...