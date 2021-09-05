Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff shares more than double ahead of crucial settlement vote B L Premium

Steinhoff International has more than doubled in market value over the past month, signalling a degree of market optimism of a potential breakthrough as the furniture retailer heads into a crucial vote on Monday where claimants will decide on its proposed global settlement offer.

The share price jumped 7.56% to R3.70 on the JSE on Friday, stretching its gains for a month to 115% and giving Steinhoff a market value of nearly R16bn, from R7.6bn on August 3...