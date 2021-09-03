ANNUAL MEETING
TFG executive pay vote fails again
Disgruntled shareholders vote no on retailer’s new pay policy
03 September 2021 - 05:44
UPDATED 03 September 2021 - 10:50
Disgruntled shareholders of TFG, the owner of Foschini and Sportscene, failed to fully approve the company’s remuneration policy for a third year in a row, forcing it to defend rewarding its CEO while it posted its first loss.
TFG held its annual general meeting on Thursday, at which shareholders were required to vote in two non-binding votes on whether they support what top executives take home and how the pay is structured. Both advisory votes failed to garner 75% support, triggering a JSE rule that the company must meet unhappy investors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now