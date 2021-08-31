Steinhoff considers listing US subsidiary Mattress Firm to raise cash
Steinhoff, the subject of SA’s biggest accounting scandal, is looking for ways to raise money for shareholders
Retailer Steinhoff is considering listing its US-based Mattress Firm to raise money for shareholders, it said in a statement.
However, multiple options are still being considered and no decision has been finalised...
