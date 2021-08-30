Sea Harvest gets profit boost as food service markets open in EU
Hotels and restaurants are gradually opening in the largest export market, Europe, amid a ramp-up in the Covid-19 vaccine drive
30 August 2021 - 11:33
Fishing group Sea Harvest increased its first-half headline profit 19%, as hotels and restaurants gradually opened in the largest export market Europe amid a ramp-up in the Covid-19 vaccine drive.
However, consumer demand patterns flattened in SA in the six months to end-June, from the year-ago period, which was blighted by the first hard lockdown restrictions, leading to the stockpiling of key foodstuffs...
