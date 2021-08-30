Royal Bafokeng among investors in Dis-Chem’s R2.3bn BEE deal
The pharmaceutical group’s founding family is selling a large chunk of shares to a consortium
30 August 2021 - 20:30
Pharmacy group Dis-Chem has sold a 10% stake to a group of black investors that includes Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), an investment outfit housing the assets of a mining community in the North West.
Dis-Chem announced that its founding Saltzman family, through their shareholding vehicle, Ivlyn Local Investment Holdings, has agreed in principle to sell 86,468,741 Dis-Chem ordinary shares at R26.05 each, a nearly 18% discount to the 30-day volume weighted average price at the close on Friday...
