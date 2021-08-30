COMPETITION
Burger King deal is not a signal of a flip on BEE concerns, says competition regulator
Competition Commission head Tembinkosi Bonakele says transformation needs to happen more, and not less, aggressively
30 August 2021 - 05:10
The Competition Commission’s decision to backtrack on blocking empowerment group Grand Parade Investments’ sale of the Burger King franchise to a US private equity firm is not a signal that it’ll abandon giving priority to public interest considerations when assessing potential deals.
Speaking to Business Day last week, Tembinkosi Bonakele, the commissioner of the Competition Commission, said that transformation needs to happen more, and not less, aggressively, and that the body is a tool for achieving that...
