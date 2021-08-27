Companies / Retail & Consumer Massmart lost R1.3bn in July looting Retailer hopes about three-quarters of stores affected by the looting and unrest will be reopened by the end of November B L Premium

Massmart, owner of Builder's Warehouse and Game, lost R1.3bn of stock in the KwaZulu-Natal looting and civil unrest in which two of its warehouses and 43 stores were damaged.

However, it hopes about three-quarters of the stores will be reopened by the end of November, the company said. ..