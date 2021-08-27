Massmart lost R1.3bn in July looting
Retailer hopes about three-quarters of stores affected by the looting and unrest will be reopened by the end of November
27 August 2021 - 13:33
Massmart, owner of Builder's Warehouse and Game, lost R1.3bn of stock in the KwaZulu-Natal looting and civil unrest in which two of its warehouses and 43 stores were damaged.
However, it hopes about three-quarters of the stores will be reopened by the end of November, the company said. ..
