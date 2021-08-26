Woolworths commits to mending its clothing
Company declares a final dividend of 66c as annual profit doubles, albeit off a low base
26 August 2021 - 10:04
UPDATED 26 August 2021 - 19:45
Clothing and food retailer Woolworths has prioritised fixing the financial health of its SA fashion business rather than chasing increased market share, a move that CEO Roy Bagattini on Thursday said would take a few clothing seasons to yield results.
The company on Thursday announced its annual results to June in which it doubled its full-year profit, off the low base of 2020 that was skewed by the hard lockdown restrictions and subsequent reduced discretionary spending...
