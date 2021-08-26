Woolies reinstates final dividend as it doubles its full-year profit off low base
26 August 2021 - 10:04
Woolworths has reinstated a final dividend, after the clothing and food retailer more than doubled its full-year profit, though that came off the low base of 2020 that was skewed by first the hard lockdown restrictions and attendant consequences on consumer discretionary spending.
Woolies declared a final dividend of 66c per share, as headline earnings per share (HEPS) surged 212.5% to 374.4c in the year to end-June, the company said in a statement on Thursday...
