Woolies reinstates final dividend as it doubles its full-year profit off low base

Woolworths has reinstated a final dividend, after the clothing and food retailer more than doubled its full-year profit, though that came off the low base of 2020 that was skewed by first the hard lockdown restrictions and attendant consequences on consumer discretionary spending.

Woolies declared a final dividend of 66c per share, as headline earnings per share (HEPS) surged 212.5% to 374.4c in the year to end-June, the company said in a statement on Thursday...