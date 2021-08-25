PODCAST | The state of post-Covid advertising in SA

With offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, Mkhwanazi says Avatar is the largest black-owned agency in SA. The company’s clients include the SA Revenue Service, Edgars, H&M, Telkom, Nokia, Dove, and Johnson & Johnson.

In times of crisis, advertising and marketing spend is usually one of the first things to be cut by businesses looking to save on costs. Mkhwanazi says this has certainly been the case during Covid-19, and it has been compounded the recent unrest in Gauteng and KZN.

