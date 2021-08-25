Companies / Retail & Consumer

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | The state of post-Covid advertising in SA

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, group CEO of Avatar Agency Group

25 August 2021 - 15:07 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

With offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, Mkhwanazi says Avatar is the largest black-owned agency in SA. The company’s clients include the SA Revenue Service, Edgars, H&M, Telkom, Nokia, Dove, and Johnson & Johnson.

In times of crisis, advertising and marketing spend is usually one of the first things to be cut by businesses looking to save on costs. Mkhwanazi says this has certainly been the case during Covid-19, and it has been compounded the recent unrest in Gauteng and KZN.

Join the discussion: 

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Mkhwanazi advocates that in hard times, advertising expenditure should be maintained as a way to stay relevant, while also working to counter what would otherwise be a period of decline.

Topics of discussion include: the size and scope of Avatar’s business; the state of advertising in SA during the pandemic; the place of radio, television and print advertising in a digital economy; the difference between internal and external marketing functions; challenges faced by creative businesses; and the skills needed to excel in the industry.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | 48% of South Africans report being unable to save

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Farzana Botha from Sanlam Savings
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | Is it time to start regulating cryptocurrency?

Governments around the world, including SA, look to regulate this largely unconventional asset class
Economy
4 days ago

PODCAST | In conversation with SA’s first unicorn

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of online education business Go1
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths SA boss ‘demoted’ to focus on her food ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dis-Chem founder sells shares and names new CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
SA cannabis company plans to list on JSE in next ...
Companies
4.
Dis-Chem founder’s share sale nets R1.96bn
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Shoprite gives up on Madagascar and Uganda as it ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Reaching millennial and Gen Z audiences requires diversity, inclusivity and ...

News & Insights

FM AdFocus applauds change-makers in SA’s advertising industry during a ...

News & Insights

B2B success still lies in solving customers’ problems

News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.