Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | The state of post-Covid advertising in SA
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, group CEO of Avatar Agency Group
With offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, Mkhwanazi says Avatar is the largest black-owned agency in SA. The company’s clients include the SA Revenue Service, Edgars, H&M, Telkom, Nokia, Dove, and Johnson & Johnson.
In times of crisis, advertising and marketing spend is usually one of the first things to be cut by businesses looking to save on costs. Mkhwanazi says this has certainly been the case during Covid-19, and it has been compounded the recent unrest in Gauteng and KZN.
Mkhwanazi advocates that in hard times, advertising expenditure should be maintained as a way to stay relevant, while also working to counter what would otherwise be a period of decline.
Topics of discussion include: the size and scope of Avatar’s business; the state of advertising in SA during the pandemic; the place of radio, television and print advertising in a digital economy; the difference between internal and external marketing functions; challenges faced by creative businesses; and the skills needed to excel in the industry.
