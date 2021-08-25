Massmart looking to beef up its online retail with potential acquisition of OneCart

Massmart is looking to acquire the controlling stake in the privately owned outfit OneCart to beef up its digital solutions.

Ecommerce has become the buzz term in SA since the Covid-19 pandemic struck about 17 months ago, forcing retailers to be agile in boosting sales amid the decline in foot traffic at physical stores.

As recently as three weeks ago, Massmart announced that it was writing down the value of Game, one of its flagship retail chains, by about half-a billion rand, indicating the fallout of the pandemic on sales.

As part of the turnaround strategy, Massmart announced on Thursday that it was in talks to acquire a majority shareholding in of OneCart, a logistics platform that partners with retailers in SA to enable fast, flexible and efficient online sales and home delivery to consumers.

In 2020, online sales across Massmart increased by 58.6%, the number of unique ecommerce customers grew by 73% and click-and-collect orders increased by 69.5%. Ecommerce contributed 1.8% of total sales.

“In keeping with the company’s strategy to invest in and accelerate its ecommerce presence, this potential acquisition will allow the company to further expand its capabilities in the fast growing on-demand delivery segment, while continuing to support the independent retailer marketplace model of OneCart,” Massmart said in a statement.

