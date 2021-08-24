Companies / Retail & Consumer Dis-Chem founder sells shares and names new CEO Rui Morais will take over from outgoing CEO Ivan Saltzman, who plans to sell 7.5% of his shares BL PREMIUM

Dis-Chem co-founder and outgoing CEO Ivan Saltzman will sell 7.5% of his shares in the retail pharmacy that are held in an investment company to selected investors, with a further percentage to be sold to senior management including his successor Rui Morais.

Dis-Chem announced on Tuesday that Morais, the company’s CFO who has been its public face in recent years, will replace Saltzman as CEO after getting the nod from the nomination committee. The takeover date has not been given. ..