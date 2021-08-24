Dis-Chem founder sells shares and names new CEO
Rui Morais will take over from outgoing CEO Ivan Saltzman, who plans to sell 7.5% of his shares
24 August 2021 - 21:30
Dis-Chem co-founder and outgoing CEO Ivan Saltzman will sell 7.5% of his shares in the retail pharmacy that are held in an investment company to selected investors, with a further percentage to be sold to senior management including his successor Rui Morais.
Dis-Chem announced on Tuesday that Morais, the company’s CFO who has been its public face in recent years, will replace Saltzman as CEO after getting the nod from the nomination committee. The takeover date has not been given. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now