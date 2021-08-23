Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolies SA CEO calls it a day after nearly six years at helm

Zyda Rylands was due to step down at end-September, but has agreed to stay on until 2024

23 August 2021 - 10:37
Zyda Rylands. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Zyda Rylands. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

Clothing and food retailer Woolworths (Woolies) on Monday announced the retirement of the CEO responsible for SA operations.

Zyda Rylands was due to step down at end-September, but has acceded to Woolies’s request to stay on until 2024.

Rylands has been at the helm of SA operations since September 2015. Before then, she had occupied various positions within the group over 20 years. She has been widely credited with the success of its food business, which competes with the likes of Shoprite’s Checkers in the high-end of the consumer market.

Woolies said in a statement that it will not retain the Woolies CEO role, after reviewing the leadership structure and seeking to streamline its operating role.

“For the remainder of her tenure, she will focus her energies and her passion on leading the Woolies SA foods business, which she has been instrumental in growing and positioning as an industry-leading, food retailer,” the company said.

The company also own the department store chain David Jones in Australia, which has been battling for years since it was acquired in 2015.

The share price was up 0.67% to R59.99 in early trade on the JSE, valuing Woolies at R62.3bn.

Checkers pilots SA’s first cashierless grocery store

Store with just 40 products opened in Cape Town to test experience of shopping without queues
Companies
4 days ago

The Crazy Store to keep expanding as shoppers feel the pinch

Discount chain store cashing in on consumers hunting for bargains
Companies
1 week ago

Woolworths sets new sustainability goals with an eye on prices

The group says ambitious goals will make the company more competitive as consumers expect brands to step up for the planet
Companies
3 weeks ago

Woolworths: Not so down under

Alan Gray analyst Jithen Pillay examines the investment case for Woolworths
Companies
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Massmart sells sinking food unit to Shoprite ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Woolies SA CEO calls it a day after nearly six ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Standard Bank rejigs strategy to tap $1-trillion ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Creditors head to court to get full picture of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Edgars’ small creditors make last-ditch effort to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

David Jones: digging in for the big turnaround

Money & Investing

Woolworths intraday low worst in seven years

Companies / Retail & Consumer

World recognition for Woolies boss Zyda Rylands

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.