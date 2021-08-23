Woolies SA CEO calls it a day after nearly six years at helm

Clothing and food retailer Woolworths (Woolies) on Monday announced the retirement of the CEO responsible for SA operations.

Zyda Rylands was due to step down at end-September, but has acceded to Woolies’s request to stay on until 2024.

Rylands has been at the helm of SA operations since September 2015. Before then, she had occupied various positions within the group over 20 years. She has been widely credited with the success of its food business, which competes with the likes of Shoprite’s Checkers in the high-end of the consumer market.

Woolies said in a statement that it will not retain the Woolies CEO role, after reviewing the leadership structure and seeking to streamline its operating role.

“For the remainder of her tenure, she will focus her energies and her passion on leading the Woolies SA foods business, which she has been instrumental in growing and positioning as an industry-leading, food retailer,” the company said.

The company also own the department store chain David Jones in Australia, which has been battling for years since it was acquired in 2015.

The share price was up 0.67% to R59.99 in early trade on the JSE, valuing Woolies at R62.3bn.