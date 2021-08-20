Companies / Retail & Consumer Mr Price sales rebound over 50% in the 18 weeks to August Compared to 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, sales grew 17% year on year BL PREMIUM

Mr Price, which sells clothing and homeware to predominantly low- to middle-income consumers, said on Friday that retail sales and other income surged 51% in the 18 weeks ended August 7, compared with the same period a year ago.

The 51% sales growth came off a very low base of 2020, which was marred by the first hard lockdown, which banned the sale of nonessential items. The acquisition of Power Fashion and Yuppiechef also boosted sales, though to lesser degree...