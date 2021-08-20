Massmart sells sinking food unit to Shoprite Checkers for R1.3bn
The sale forms part of a turnaround plan led by Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape
20 August 2021 - 17:11
Massmart, owner of Builders and Game, has sold its Rhino and Cambridge food businesses to Shoprite Checkers for R1.36bn, allowing it to divest from fresh food retail and focus on its better-performing businesses as part of a plan to return to profitability.
Shoprite Checkers, SA’s biggest grocer, is the leader in discount and lower-income retail. Both Pick n Pay and Shoprite had expressed public interest in the Massmart discount chains. ..
