Checkers pilots SA’s first cashierless grocery store
Store with just 40 products opened in Cape Town to test experience of shopping without queues
18 August 2021 - 19:59
Upmarket grocery chain Checkers is testing a store without checkout counters, the first cashierless food store in the country allowing shoppers to walk out without waiting in line to pay.
The new store reflects a strategy by Checkers parent Shoprite Holdings to use technology to provide more convenient retailing and monitor customer behaviour, the company said on Wednesday...
