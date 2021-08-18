Companies / Retail & Consumer Checkers pilots SA’s first cashierless grocery store Store with just 40 products opened in Cape Town to test experience of shopping without queues BL PREMIUM

Upmarket grocery chain Checkers is testing a store without checkout counters, the first cashierless food store in the country allowing shoppers to walk out without waiting in line to pay.

The new store reflects a strategy by Checkers parent Shoprite Holdings to use technology to provide more convenient retailing and monitor customer behaviour, the company said on Wednesday...