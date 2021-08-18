BREAKING NEWS: Competition Commission agrees to revised draft for sale of Burger King
Competition Tribunal to assess new terms for Grand Parade’s sale of the fast-food company to private equity group ECP Capital, which include employee share ownership plans and a moratorium on retrenchments
18 August 2021 - 14:46
Empowerment investment firm Grand Parade Investments and foreign private equity company ECP Capital have reached a draft agreement with the Competition Commission on conditions for the sale of the Burger King franchise.
The draft agreement puts the proposed disposal of the fast-food franchise back on the table, though the deal still requires the approval of the Competition Tribunal. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now