Companies / Retail & Consumer BREAKING NEWS: Competition Commission agrees to revised draft for sale of Burger King Competition Tribunal to assess new terms for Grand Parade's sale of the fast-food company to private equity group ECP Capital, which include employee share ownership plans and a moratorium on retrenchments

Empowerment investment firm Grand Parade Investments and foreign private equity company ECP Capital have reached a draft agreement with the Competition Commission on conditions for the sale of the Burger King franchise.

The draft agreement puts the proposed disposal of the fast-food franchise back on the table, though the deal still requires the approval of the Competition Tribunal. ..