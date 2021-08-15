Companies / Retail & Consumer The Crazy Store to keep expanding as shoppers feel the pinch Discount chain store cashing in on consumers hunting for bargains BL PREMIUM

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have battered some retailers, but the privately owned discount chain store Crazy Store is expanding, as consumers hunt for bargains.

The retailer, started in 1995 and on track to open 33 stores this year, is also expanding into more upmarket malls, such as the Rand Steam Shopping Centre in Auckland Park. It will, however, close a handful of underperforming stores...