Massmart impairs Game chain stores by R570m

Massmart has written down the value its general merchandise and food retail chain Game by R570m, indicating the extent to which the fallout of Covid-19 was taking its toll on brick-and-mortar stores.

“Foot traffic in most super and regional malls and retail centres remain constrained, as consumers prefer to avoid crowded indoor spaces in light of Covid-19 infection concerns,” Massmart said on Friday in a trading update.

Its total group sales for the 26 weeks to end-June were up 4.4% to R41.3bn, showing the effect of the pandemic on consumer spending patterns, as well as iterations of the lockdown restrictions, which would have resulted in lost sales. Group comparable store sales rose just 4.8% year on year.

Total sales in the main SA market rose 5.9%, with comparable stores gaining 6.6%. The stronger rand weighed on translated sales on other African operations.

Total sales in the rest of Africa dropped 10%, with comparable store sales slipping by 11.2%. However, in currency neutral terms, total sales in the region rose 1.6%, with comparable store sales edging up by 0.3%

Massmart has 49 stores in 12 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, which makes up 9% of group sales.

“While the partial easing of Covid-19-related trading restrictions marked slightly better trading conditions for the reporting period, further Covid-19 waves of infection prompted more liquor bans, extended levels of lockdowns and curfews, rising unemployment, and has consequently adversely impacted consumer confidence,” Massmart said.

The trading update is compared to the first-half of 2020, which was marred by the first hard lockdown meant to control the spread of the virus.

While the pandemic might have accelerated the adoption of e-commerce such as online shopping, the pick-up in SA came off a very low base.

However, the headline loss per share from continuing operations is expected to improve by between 51.6% and 61.6% from the year-prior period. Its net loss from continuing operations will be between R745.1m and R835.9 from R907.7 a year go.

Massmart is still counting the costs after 43 of its stores and two distributions centres were affected by the recent civil unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. So far, only eight of the affected 43 stores have resumed their operations, the company said. Most will open in the coming weeks, save for those that sustained structural damage.

“It is too early to estimate the cost of damage caused by the civil unrest and the subsequent loss of sales. Insurance cover is in place but will not fully offset the losses suffered,” it said.

Massmart’s shares were down 4.12% to R57.99 in opening trade on the JSE, valuing the group at R12.7bn.

