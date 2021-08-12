Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cashbuild’s plans to buy Pepkor’s The Building Company fall apart

The companies have terminated a mooted sales plan after the Competition Commission recommended the deal be blocked

12 August 2021 - 09:31 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Pepkor and Cashbuild have terminated discussions over the sale of The Building Company (TBC) after failing to get approval for the R1bn deal from the Competition Commission.

This approval was necessary for the deal, which had a deadline of August 16. The two parties said on Thursday they had been unable to agree on an extension and had called off the talks.

The Competition Commission recommended the transaction not take place as it would create a dominant hardware and building material supplier in certain townships and peri-urban areas.

Cashbuild, which was looking to increase its presence in SA’s middle- to high-income customer segment, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, said the termination was “regrettable”.

Pepkor, which was looking to streamline its portfolio of businesses and reduce debt, said on Thursday it “will consider future opportunities to unlock value as these may arise”.

“TBC has performed well and has made substantial progress to restructure and consolidate the business while improving its strategic alignment, performance and profitability,” it said.

“While the disposal of TBC would have enabled Pepkor to streamline its portfolio of businesses in order to focus on its core business of discount and value retail, Pepkor believes this outcome to be in the best interest of value creation for Pepkor shareholders and noteholders.”

With Katharine Child 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

