Companies / Retail & Consumer

Adidas sells underperforming Reebok for €2bn to Authentic Brands

Retail conglomerate has acquired more than 30 brands and owns bankrupt assets such as Barneys New York and Brooks Brothers

12 August 2021 - 21:34 Richard Clough and Crystal Tse
Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Adidas is selling its underperforming Reebok business to Authentic Brands Group for up to €2.1bn, adding another well-known name to the buyer’s growing line-up of consumer companies.

The majority of the price will be paid in cash at closing, with the rest coming as deferred and contingent consideration, the companies said on Thursday in a statement. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter said in the statement that the deal is “an important milestone” in the company’s growth. “We are committed to preserving Reebok’s integrity, innovation and values, including its presence in bricks and mortar.”

Authentic Brands, which filed recently for an initial public offering in the US, has already acquired more than 30 names, including bankrupt assets such as Barneys New York and Brooks Brothers. Reebok has been formally on the block since early 2021 after Adidas had tried to revive the brand’s performance for more than a decade.

Adidas shares rose as much as 2.5% to €314.70 in Frankfurt trading after the announcement.

Earlier in 2021, Authentic Brands bought Eddie Bauer with Sparc Group, its joint venture with Simon Property Group. Authentic Brands, which also owns Forever 21 and Sports Illustrated, acquired a collection of brands from PVH Corporation that include Izod and Van Heusen.

The deal won’t change Adidas’s financial outlook for 2021 or its previously announced long-term targets, the company said. The bulk of the cash proceeds will be distributed to shareholders.

Reebok has long fascinated industry players, both as a cautionary tale and for the tantalising potential of recapturing some of its old success. It became a giant seemingly overnight in the 1980s, propelled by the aerobics boom and even exceeded Nike for several years in terms of US sneaker sales. That momentum quickly sputtered, however, and even Adidas has never managed to reignite the brand.

Sluggish performance

Adidas acquired Reebok for $3.8bn in 2006. When he arrived at Adidas in 2016, CEO Kasper Rorsted made a priority of fixing Reebok’s sluggish performance. He closed underperforming stores and allowed some licensing deals to expire, cutting sales at the sporting label while slashing expenses even more.

After Reebok regained profitability by early 2019, Rorsted said he wanted to generate sales growth with new footwear lines such as the CrossFit Nano and the FloatRide Run. He compared overseeing Adidas and Reebok to being like a parent who loves both his children equally.

The chance to capitalise on Reebok’s deep archive of classic footwear and apparel styles — from the clean white sneakers featuring the Union Jack to the black-and-white bullseye basketball kicks worn by Shaquille O’Neal — could be a motivating factor for potential buyers.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Reddit triples value to $10bn

Although a hefty sum, the $10bn valuation pales in comparison to Twitter’s $52bn or the $1-trillion value of Facebook
Companies
5 hours ago

Jet lights a fire under TFG sales at home

The inclusion of the discount retailer helps boost TFG Africa revenue more than 26%
Companies
1 week ago

Q&A: Funding SA’s small businesses and start-ups

MyGrowthFund Venture Partners wants to help businesses that suffered from the recent unrest in SA
Companies
2 hours ago

New York Times moves newsletters behind paywall to boost subscribers

Company executives double down on e-mail as an effective means of attracting and retaining paying customers
Companies
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SAB speaks out on impact of alcohol bans in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sanlam and MTN form $100m fintech joint venture
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Adapt IT veteran at the helm after exit of Sbu ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Exxaro declares record interim dividend as it ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Rebosis suffers another hit as Sanlam further ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Southeast Asia output slows on Covid shutdowns and staff disruptions

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Chinese shoppers punish Nike over Xinjiang cotton controversy

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.