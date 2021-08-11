Steinhoff shares jump 10% after lifting global settlement offer
Steinhoff has increased its global settlement offer by a further R3.21bn
11 August 2021 - 11:23
Steinhoff International, which lost about R200bn plus in market value in SA’s worst corporate scandal in recent memory, has topped up its global settlement offer in its latest bid to secure its future.
The beleaguered global furniture retailer, whose future hangs in the balance, said on Wednesday it had increased its global settlement offer by a further R3.21bn. The existing settlement before the latest adjustment stood at€1.23bn or R21.48bn...
