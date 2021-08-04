Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | SA’s first CBD smokables are scheduled for sale in August
Theo Botha and Alwyn Marais, directors of Ailon Naturals, join host Mudiwa Gavaza for a discussion on all things cannabis
Theo Botha and Alwyn Marais initially started natural supplement specialist company Ailon Naturals during the Covid-19 pandemic, offering consumers natural remedies and supplements, starting with Moringa.
Having received a good reception for that product, the company has since ventured into the cannabis market, which Botha says has various health benefits.
SA has an estimated 3.5-million cannabis users at present, with the market said to generate annual sales of about R27bn.
After gaining approval from the department of health, Ailon Naturals is about to offer “smokes will be the first legal hemp/CBD smokes to be available on SA shelves”.
Marais says they spent more than a year tweaking the balance of chemicals and compounds in their smokes to meet government regulations.
Topics under discussion include Ailon Naturals’s business model; the cannabis market in SA; the legal requirements that cannabis-geared companies must meet order to sell their products; the extent of the local market; and the opportunities that cannabis offers the local economy.
