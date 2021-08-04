PODCAST | SA’s first CBD smokables are scheduled for sale in August

Marais says they spent more than a year tweaking the balance of chemicals and compounds in their smokes to meet government regulations.

Topics under discussion include Ailon Naturals’s business model; the cannabis market in SA; the legal requirements that cannabis-geared companies must meet order to sell their products; the extent of the local market; and the opportunities that cannabis offers the local economy.

