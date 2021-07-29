Woolworths sets new sustainability goals with an eye on prices
29 July 2021 - 19:47
Clothing and food retailer Woolworths has set new public sustainability goals that, among others, will increase reliance on renewable energy and improve supply chain processes at a time when SA companies are under pressure to keep prices down in a weak economy.
Its new goals, to be reached by 2025, include ensuring a traceable supply chain so the firm will know every aspect of the origin of its food and clothing raw materials. Others include a plan to rely only on renewable energy sources by 2030. The company said it would also ensure that all Woolworths private-label fashion and home products are designed to be reused, repaired, repurposed or recycled. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now