Companies / Retail & Consumer Woolworths sets new sustainability goals with an eye on prices BL PREMIUM

Clothing and food retailer Woolworths has set new public sustainability goals that, among others, will increase reliance on renewable energy and improve supply chain processes at a time when SA companies are under pressure to keep prices down in a weak economy.

Its new goals, to be reached by 2025, include ensuring a traceable supply chain so the firm will know every aspect of the origin of its food and clothing raw materials. Others include a plan to rely only on renewable energy sources by 2030. The company said it would also ensure that all Woolworths private-label fashion and home products are designed to be reused, repaired, repurposed or recycled. ..