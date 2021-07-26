Companies / Retail & Consumer

LVMH first-half profit soars as shoppers splash out on luxury fashion

Sales at world’s biggest luxury goods group rose by 84% year on year as global travel rebounds and pandemic lockdowns ease

26 July 2021 - 21:18 Silvia Aloisi and Mimosa Spencer
Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS

Paris  —  Surging sales of fashion lines and handbags by Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton powered LVMH’s revenues as coronavirus restrictions eased around the world and the luxury goods group edged out some rivals to raise its market share.

The luxury goods industry is recovering from the health crisis, which shut down global travel and temporarily closed stores. The end of Covid-19 lockdowns across much of Europe is reviving demand in the region after a strong Chinese rebound.

LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods group, has benefited more than most, using its heft to spend on marketing and social media campaigns when some of its smaller rivals are still struggling to get back on their feet.

The conglomerate said on Monday that its biggest revenue driver, Vuitton, as well as fashion brands Dior, Fendi, Loewe and Celine had posted record sales and profitability in the first half of 2021 and increased their market share.

Brands have ramped the number of “pop-up” temporary shops in resorts, which travellers are returning to, and are refurbishing some other stores, the company said.

CFO Jean Jacques Guiony told reporters the group had “room for manoeuvre” on margins to be able to invest more in the second half of the year without impacting profitability.

“It’s certainly not the mood of the various brands, particularly in fashion and leather ... to stay quiet, particularly from a marketing viewpoint,” Guiony said.

Overall sales at LVMH, which also owns champagne and cosmetics labels, rose by 84% year-on-year in the second quarter on a like-for-like basis, which strips out currency swings, and stood at €14.7bn.

That beat an analyst consensus forecast for 69% growth cited by UBS but in line with HSBC estimates. It was also 14% above pre-pandemic, 2019 levels.

Operating profit in the first six months of this year more than quadrupled compared with a year ago, beating expectations among analysts polled by Refinitiv.

“This update should reassure, as the sector goes through an inflection,” Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said in a note.

Gucci owner Kering, LVMH’s major Paris-based rival, and handbag maker Hermes, which have also bounced back from the Covid-19 crisis, are due to report results this week.

Shares in LVMH have surged by more than 70% since June 2020, making the group the biggest European company by market value and allowing boss Bernard Arnault to briefly overtake Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world.

Fresh from its $15.8bn purchase of US jeweller Tiffany, completed in January, Guiony said LVMH was still interested in smaller deals to access new markets, technologies or products, though it had no plans for more “big acquisitions” for now.

Last week, LVMH said it would buy a 60% stake in Off-White, a streetwear label founded by designer Virgil Abloh.

It has also taken a minority stake in a new label being launched by Celine’s former star designer Phoebe Philo, and raised its holding in Italian shoemaker Tod’s to 10%.

Away from fashion, it teamed up with Italy’s Campari to invest in wines and spirits e-commerce companies and create a European e-commerce player in the sector.

LVMH’s revenues had dropped 16% in 2020, when the pandemic triggered global lockdowns and international travel ground to a halt.

Its retailing division, which includes beauty chain Sephora and also duty free group DFS, has suffered more than its other businesses, though it clawed back some ground in the second quarter.

Reuters 

This is how luxury firms are adjusting to post-Covid-19 life

Smaller houses have found pandemic life much more demanding, with one challenge being standing out in a crowded market
Opinion
4 days ago

LVMH goes for street-smart with Virgil Abloh

French luxury giant buys stake in star designer’s Off-White brand to capture a younger, more diverse set of consumers
Companies
6 days ago

Italian designer Zegna to go public in $3.2bn Spac deal

The move is a strategic shift for the 111-year-old family-owned brand  and it comes as luxury-goods makers keep consolidating
Companies
1 week ago

Money pours into China’s luxury retirement homes

Eldercare developments are becoming irresistible bets for a growing number of investors
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tiger Brands’ track record in focus again after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Tencent investor Naspers plunges amid China’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Liquor industry welcomes return of legal sales ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Competition Commission to redraft Shoprite case ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
WATCH: Can Sasria honour all looting claims?
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Burberry sales rebound, driven by younger customers

Companies

Richemont says first-quarter sales were above pre-pandemic levels

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxe looks online to boost sales as more stores face closure

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Diesel jeans billionaire Renzo Rosso out to bring Italian fashion designers ...

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.