Hospitality stocks show muted reaction to easing lockdown restrictions

Shares in JSE-listed firms that depend on tourism and hospitality showed little reaction on Monday morning to news of SA’s return to level 3 lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that SA’s fourth alcohol sales ban had been lifted and restrictions on interprovincial travel eased. Ramaphosa also unveiled a series of business support measures, including three months of relief for alcohol excise taxes.

The government will also be extending the payment of unemployment benefits from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to businesses closed by recent violence, and the government’s employment tax incentive scheme will be extended for four months.

However, in morning trade, SA’s largest liquor maker Distell was trading 0.29% lower at R169.50, while hotel operator City Lodge was up 0.77% to R3.95.

Casino operator Tsogo Sun Gaming was down 0.13% at R7.89.

There had been widespread calls for an easing of restrictions as SA’s Covid-19 numbers declined last week, with industry bodies in the alcohol sector warning of a potential collapse as members grappled with the twin blows of social unrest and a sales ban.

