Pick n Pay calls for end to liquor ban as industry warns of collapse

Many independent traders will not survive a prolonged ban, having recently been dealt a blow from social unrest, says Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone

22 July 2021 - 11:19 Karl Gernetzky
A man celebrates after buying liquor in Nyanga, Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone has called on the government to lift SA’s fourth liquor ban, citing an easing in Covid-19 numbers and a need for the industry to recover from the wave of looting and violence that gripped the country last week.

SA’s liquor industry has warned of a potential collapse after violent protests in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which, along with damaging stores, has also put large stocks of looted liquor onto a black market already estimated to be worth more than R20bn.

“We have hopefully passed the peak of the Covid-19 third wave,” Boone said in a statement on Thursday. “In normal times, many independent shopkeepers depend on responsible liquor sales to sustain their businesses, and will not survive another prolonged ban,” he said.

Boone said he had spent the early part of this week visiting damaged stores in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with the group now expecting to reopen 58 of its 136 looted or damaged stores by the end of the week, having estimated 32 previously.

“Speaking to franchisees and independent traders in the affected areas, I firmly believe that it is time now for the president to announce a lifting of the ban on liquor sales,” said Boone.

Pick n Pay has said 76, or 15%, of its liquor stores have been damaged, while the Beer Association of SA (Basa) said on Wednesday that 171 outlets and distribution centres had been hit.

Basa said that it, along with the Liquor Traders Association of SA and wine industry group Vinpro, had written to trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the devastating effects of the ban.

Basa said it estimated that the latest four-week ban has put 9,206 jobs in the alcohol industry at risk, with a potential loss of R10.2bn in taxes and excise duties.

This follows the three previous bans, which resulted in more than 7,400 jobs lost in the beer industry alone as well as R14.2bn in lost beer sales revenue and more than a R7.8bn loss in taxes and excise duties.

Basa said SA’s illicit liquor industry was worth R20.5bn and was expected to be boosted further from the events of last week, “making the current ban even more nonsensical”.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Leisure-focused stocks feel pressure as SA enters level 4 lockdown

Shares of hotel operators and restaurants are under strain as their embattled industries endure a fourth alcohol sales ban
3 weeks ago

Massmart: The bright pink elephant in the room

Massmart is proof that investment success is a function of company performance and entry price
4 weeks ago

Retailers count the cost of looting

Warnings of shortages of food and basic consumer goods after disruption to supply chains
1 week ago
Companies reel as new lockdown measures come into effect

Nampak gets lift from new export deals

Liquor ban cost Massmart R770m amid turnaround plan

Heineken does an about-turn on SA investing

Distell has resilient performance despite lockdown bans

