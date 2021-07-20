Grand Parade extends deadline for Burger King sale by another two months
Grand Parade is engaging with the Competition Commission, which wants to block the sale of Burger King
20 July 2021 - 12:14
Leisure and gaming company Grand Parade Investments (GPI) has pushed back the timing on the disposal of Burger King SA by two more months, as it engages with competition authorities who have recommended the sale be blocked.
The Competition Commission said in June that the merger would significantly reduce the shareholding of historically disadvantaged people, from 68% to 0%, marking the first time a merger had been blocked outright on grounds of public interest alone...
