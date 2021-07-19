Companies / Retail & Consumer Woolworths tots up its losses after 11 of its stores were looted The retailer is resuming operations in areas where it believes it is safe BL PREMIUM

Clothing and food retailer Woolworths is counting the costs of the damage after 11 of its stores were looted and one distribution centre partially vandalised.

Woolworths joins other retailers that have suffered a similar fate in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which were gripped by social unrest last week...