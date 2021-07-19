Woolworths tots up its losses after 11 of its stores were looted
The retailer is resuming operations in areas where it believes it is safe
19 July 2021 - 10:25
UPDATED 19 July 2021 - 18:50
Clothing and food retailer Woolworths is counting the costs of the damage after 11 of its stores were looted and one distribution centre partially vandalised.
Woolworths joins other retailers that have suffered a similar fate in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which were gripped by social unrest last week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now