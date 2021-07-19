Companies / Retail & Consumer Woolworths quantifies losses after 11 of its stores were looted Woolworths has resumed operations in areas where it believes it is safe, after nine of its stores were targeted in KZN and two in Gauteng BL PREMIUM

Clothing and food retailer Woolworths is counting the costs of the damage after 11 of its stores were looted and one distribution centre partially vandalised. Unprecedented violence has dealt a blow to SA’s efforts to attract investment to boost the economy, crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Woolworths joins other retailers that have suffered a similar fate in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which have been gripped by social unrest. President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled the riots a failed insurrection...