Steinhoff increases settlement offer, shares surge

Steinhoff International has increased the settlement offer it made to convince litigants to drop claims against it, saying it has achieved a better financial performance.

It increased its offer by just over €200m so that the settlement offer in exchange for litigants dropping their claims rises to €1.2bn, up from a proposed €943m earlier this year. The settlement includes both money and Pepkor shares to claimants.

Before the accounting scandal, the worst in SA’s corporate history, its market capitalisation was more than R200bn.

In total, Steinhoff faces more than 100 legal claims totalling R130bn by shareholders who maintain they were duped into buying worthless stock through misleading and false information about the health of the company.

Steinhoff argues the claims will force it into bankruptcy, and then all litigants will lose out.

“Steinhoff continues to believe that the global settlement proposal, including the materially increased offer, represents a significantly better outcome for litigants and creditors relative to the outcomes in the event of no settlement,” the company said.

Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez said recently that the financial results of some of its subsidiaries allowed it to adjust its offer: “The resilience of the group’s performance since our settlement proposal was first announced in July 2020 allows us to increase the settlement.”

The SA company, which has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is also saddled with huge debt, which totalled €11bn in its most recent reporting period.

Steinhoff still has to face former shareholders of Tekkie Town, who filed a liquidation application in May, with the matter scheduled for hearing in September.

Steinhoff’s shares on the JSE rose the most in ten days on Friday, up 12.66% to R1.78.

