Richemont says first-quarter sales were above pre-pandemic levels
Sales more than doubled in the three months to end-June year on year, driven by strong demand in most of its markets
16 July 2021 - 08:42
Sales at Richemont, Johann Rupert’s luxury goods company, were above pre-pandemic levels in its first quarter to end-June, more than doubling year on year due to strong demand in most of its markets.
Annualised sales surged 129% to €4.4bn (R75.5bn) at constant-exchange rates in the three months to end-June, with only Europe and Japan failing to recover to above pre-pandemic levels as Covid-19 hits tourist numbers...
