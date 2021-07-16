Companies / Retail & Consumer Richemont says first-quarter sales were above pre-pandemic levels Sales more than doubled in the three months to end-June year on year, driven by strong demand in most of its markets BL PREMIUM

Sales at Richemont, Johann Rupert’s luxury goods company, were above pre-pandemic levels in its first quarter to end-June, more than doubling year on year due to strong demand in most of its markets.

Annualised sales surged 129% to €4.4bn (R75.5bn) at constant-exchange rates in the three months to end-June, with only Europe and Japan failing to recover to above pre-pandemic levels as Covid-19 hits tourist numbers...