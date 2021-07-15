Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: Lockdown and riots weigh on retailers

Anchor Capital investment analyst Casey Delport talks about the retail sales data for May

15 July 2021 - 11:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA

Retail sales jumped by 15.8% in May but economists have warned that recent lockdown restrictions and riots are likely to weigh on the industry.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Anchor Capital investment analyst, Casey Delport for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Landlords beef up security and close malls as looters run amok

More than 200 retail centres have been damaged since the incarceration of Jacob Zuma
1 day ago

JSE lifts as investors digest situation in SA

Retail, banks and listed property stocks fell the most on Tuesday
1 day ago

JPMorgan and Goldman test US brands in Britain

The UK’s market that  has proved tough to crack for foreign firms is dominated by domestic players
2 days ago

Retailers count the cost of looting

Warnings of shortages of food and basic consumer goods after disruption to supply chains
2 days ago
Companies / Retail & Consumer
