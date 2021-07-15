News Leader
WATCH: Lockdown and riots weigh on retailers
Anchor Capital investment analyst Casey Delport talks about the retail sales data for May
15 July 2021 - 11:32
Retail sales jumped by 15.8% in May but economists have warned that recent lockdown restrictions and riots are likely to weigh on the industry.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Anchor Capital investment analyst, Casey Delport for more detail.
Anchor Capital's Investment Analyst, Casey Delport talks about the latest retail print
