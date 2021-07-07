Hamilton withdraws Dutch appeal in settlement battle, says Steinhoff
The withdrawal of the appeal against the establishment of a creditors’ committee comes after Steinhoff suffered a legal setback last week
07 July 2021 - 09:31
Steinhoff International, which is still grappling with the consequences of an accounting scandal that wiped out R200bn in shareholder value, says Dublin-based Hamilton has withdrawn an appeal relating to voting procedure in its proposed settlement plan.
Hamilton had appealed a court decision in June to reject requests for various measures relating to how voting would take place on any settlement plan, such as arrangements to ensure consultation and voting could take digitally...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now