Companies / Retail & Consumer Hamilton withdraws Dutch appeal in settlement battle, says Steinhoff The withdrawal of the appeal against the establishment of a creditors’ committee comes after Steinhoff suffered a legal setback last week BL PREMIUM

Steinhoff International, which is still grappling with the consequences of an accounting scandal that wiped out R200bn in shareholder value, says Dublin-based Hamilton has withdrawn an appeal relating to voting procedure in its proposed settlement plan.

Hamilton had appealed a court decision in June to reject requests for various measures relating to how voting would take place on any settlement plan, such as arrangements to ensure consultation and voting could take digitally...