Companies / Retail & Consumer

Rhodes Food Group acquires Pioneer’s frozen food business

The deal bolsters RFG’s growing frozen pies and pastry business

BL PREMIUM
06 July 2021 - 19:28 Andries Mahlangu

The Rhodes Food Group (RFG), which owns a diversified portfolio of brands that are sold in supermarkets, has acquired a frozen foods business from Pioneer Foods in a deal that will bolster its growing frozen pies and pastry business.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now