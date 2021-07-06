Companies / Retail & Consumer RFG Holdings eyes more pie dough with Pioneer acquisition The deal bolsters RFG’s growing frozen pies and pastry business BL PREMIUM

The Rhodes Food Group (RFG), which owns a diversified portfolio of brands that are sold in supermarkets, has acquired a frozen foods business from Pioneer Foods in a deal that will bolster its growing frozen pies and pastry business.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed...