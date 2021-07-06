Hawks await information from abroad in Steinhoff probe, MPs told
Investigating unit has requested bank account details and witness statements
06 July 2021 - 23:01
The head of the elite investigating unit the Hawks, which is investigating the multibillion-rand fraud at retailer Steinhoff, told parliament on Tuesday that that it has requested bank account information and witness statements from abroad.
Steinhoff International has lost about R200bn in market value since 2017 after accounting fraud was discovered at the company, making it SA’s worst financial scandal. But to date no one has been arrested or held accountable...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now