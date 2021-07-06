Companies / Retail & Consumer Hawks await information from abroad in Steinhoff probe, MPs told Investigating unit has requested bank account details and witness statements BL PREMIUM

The head of the elite investigating unit the Hawks, which is investigating the multibillion-rand fraud at retailer Steinhoff, told parliament on Tuesday that that it has requested bank account information and witness statements from abroad.

Steinhoff International has lost about R200bn in market value since 2017 after accounting fraud was discovered at the company, making it SA’s worst financial scandal. But to date no one has been arrested or held accountable...