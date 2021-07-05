Sun International appoints Sam Sithole its new chair

Hospitality and gaming group Sun International has appointed Sam Sithole as its new nonexecutive chair after former chair and highly respected business leader Jabu Mabuza died recently.

Sithole is the co-founder and CEO of Value Capital Partners (VCP), an activist investment firm that is one of Sun International’s largest shareholders.

He was appointed to the board of Sun International in June 2018,

“Sam Sithole’s history with the company has given him valuable knowledge and insight, and his more than 20 years of experience in finance and investment will serve us well,” Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said.

Sithole is a director of several JSE-listed companies, including technology giant Altron, workplace solutions provider Adcorp and Metair Investments.

childk@businesslive.co.za