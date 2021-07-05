Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff crashes almost a fifth after court blow to settlement plans Company violated the Companies Act as it restructured debt to buy time, the Western Cape High Court rules BL PREMIUM

Shares of embattled global retailer Steinhoff International were on track for their worst day in more than a year on Monday morning, crashing almost a fifth after a Western Cape High Court ruling that threatens its multibillion settlement process.

The court on Friday found that Steinhoff violated a key aspect of its settlement plan, relating to how it restructured debt, declaring it void...