Steinhoff crashes almost a fifth after court blow to settlement plans
Company violated the Companies Act as it restructured debt to buy time, the Western Cape High Court rules
05 July 2021 - 10:30
Shares of embattled global retailer Steinhoff International were on track for their worst day in more than a year on Monday morning, crashing almost a fifth after a Western Cape High Court ruling that threatens its multibillion settlement process.
The court on Friday found that Steinhoff violated a key aspect of its settlement plan, relating to how it restructured debt, declaring it void...
