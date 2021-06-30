Companies / Retail & Consumer SAB seeks to have fourth alcohol ban overturned Brewer argues prohibition on sales ‘continues to exacerbate job losses and economic decline’ BL PREMIUM

SA Breweries (SAB) is heading to court to have the fourth liquor ban overturned, saying it has no alternative but to defend its rights and protect its business.

The local unit of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said the ban that was introduced by the government to reduce demand for hospital beds by trauma patients during the Covid-19 third wave, was taken without consulting the liquor industry...