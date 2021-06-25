Steinhoff reports climbing debt and settlement costs
Steinhoff is trying to settle multiple lawsuits from aggrieved shareholders stemming from its accounting scandal
25 June 2021 - 10:22
Embattled Steinhoff International, the owner of Mattress Firm in the US and Pepco in Europe, has upped its provision for settling lawsuits to more than €1bn (R17bn), warning if its proposals fail to go through its future beyond 2021 is in doubt.
The group, which is facing dozens of separate claims related to its share price collapse in 2017 and its accounting scandal, raised its provision for its settlement proposal to €1.026bn in its half year to end-March, up almost 9% from the end of September...
