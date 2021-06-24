Steinhoff’s Pepco upbeat about consumer patterns returning to normal
The European discount retailer grew its store base by 14.4% year on year in the six months to end-March, and will continue its expansion
24 June 2021 - 09:16
Steinhoff’s European discount retailer Pepco, which recently listed in Warsaw, says it is continuing with its store expansion programme, confident in its value proposition as consumer behaviour returns to more normal patterns in the wake of Covid-19.
Despite the disruptive effects of the pandemic, the owner of Poundland in the UK added 225 new stores during its first-half to end-March, with its store portfolio up 14.4% year on year. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now