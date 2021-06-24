Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff’s Pepco upbeat about consumer patterns returning to normal The European discount retailer grew its store base by 14.4% year on year in the six months to end-March, and will continue its expansion BL PREMIUM

Steinhoff’s European discount retailer Pepco, which recently listed in Warsaw, says it is continuing with its store expansion programme, confident in its value proposition as consumer behaviour returns to more normal patterns in the wake of Covid-19.

Despite the disruptive effects of the pandemic, the owner of Poundland in the UK added 225 new stores during its first-half to end-March, with its store portfolio up 14.4% year on year. ..