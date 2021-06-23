Companies / Retail & Consumer Sportsmans and Outdoor Warehouse unbundled from Long4Life Move aims to boost its share price and allow more acquisitions BL PREMIUM

Long4Life, Brian Joffe’s holding company, wants to unbundle Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse into a separate entity, in a move it hopes will enable its share price to better reflect the underlying value of assets and allow it to make more retail acquisitions.

The company, which Joffe founded, has long traded at a discount to its underlying value. Joffe previously built Bidvest into one of SA’s largest conglomerates...