News Leader
WATCH: How lockdown has worn down TFG
TFG CEO Anthony Thunström talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s prospects as it deals with the fallout from Covid-19
11 June 2021 - 09:00
TFG had a tough year. The retailer has posted an almost 81% plunge in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS), as the pandemic and resultant lockdowns weighed on its operations.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Anthony Thunström about the results.
TFG CEO Anthony Thunström discusses the retailer’s prospects as it deals with the fallout from Covid-19
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.