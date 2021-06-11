Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How lockdown has worn down TFG

TFG CEO Anthony Thunström talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s prospects as it deals with the fallout from Covid-19

11 June 2021 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Image: Freddy Mavunda

TFG had a tough year. The retailer has posted an almost 81% plunge in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS), as the pandemic and resultant lockdowns weighed on its operations.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Anthony Thunström about the results.

