Cinema will survive pandemic, says SA industry
Ster Kinekor and Nu Metro shrug off on-demand streaming and remain confident people will return to movie theatres
07 June 2021 - 19:00
The death of cinema has been predicted for decades. First television was going to kill it, as audiences could watch their favourite stars at home for the first time without the big screen. Next it was said that videocassettes, DVDs, satellite television and PVR, which allow television recording, would keep people from going to the movies.
Then on-demand streaming of content such as Netflix and Amazon Prime was the final death knell as people could binge watch from the comfort of their couches. ..
